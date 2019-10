NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new competition and recreation center is opening in North Charleston.

The grand opening is set for Wednesday, October 16.

The North Charleston Athletic Center has three indoor gymnasiums as well as community meeting event space.

The facility costs $14,000,000 and will also feature four volleyball courts, six pickle ball courts, and six full-size wrestling mats.

Officials said that the new facility is a win for the youth of the community.