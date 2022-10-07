North Charleston Public Works crews work to collect debris from Hurricane Ian | Photo courtesy City of North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Public Works crews are still working to collect storm debris left behind from Hurricane Ian last week.

While city leaders say the removal of all storm debris could take several weeks, crews will be working on Saturdays to expedite the collection process.

For now, crews will only collect vegetative debris (dead and downed plant/tree material). “Collection of household items, building materials, and appliances will resume Monday, October 24,” city leaders said.

Plastic bags will not be collected, all leaves and grass clipping must be placed in paper bags.

North Charleston leaders said logs and limbs, no longer than 4 feet in length, must be cut and placed curbside. “Large stumps and logs must be cut and divided into smaller pieces,” the city said.

You are asked not to place debris near mailboxes, utility boxes, or by parked vehicles.

Officials said garbage collections are on regular schedule with no interruptions in service.