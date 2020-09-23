North Charleston tax preparer arrested for assisting others with false tax returns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The owner of a Lowcountry tax service has been arrested for assisting with false tax returns.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, arrest warrants show Serge Lajeunesse, 40, owner of Tax United, LLC, prepared false tax documents totaling $414,000 in false expenses and deductions for various customers without their knowledge or consent from 2015 – 2019.

SCDOR agents say the false expenses and deductions included business expenses, taxes, charitable contributions, and unreimbursed employee expenses.

Lajeunesse is charged with 14 counts of willfully making false South Carolina Income Tax returns for others. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $500 fine per count if convicted.

He is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.