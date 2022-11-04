NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek.

The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of Noisette Creek. It is also part of a plan to further develop the north end of the old Navy Base.

City leaders say the 800-linear foot curvilinear bridge, with two 55-foot-tall distinctive steel arches spanning 230 feet, features an event venue space over the creek, including seat walls and landscaping.

“This iconic bridge is a focal point for the area’s future and will greatly expand public access to the waterfront of the Cooper River. Connecting each side of Noisette Creek, it is the city’s goal to transform this industrial, underutilized portion of the former navy base into a bustling mixed-use development for the citizens of North Charleston, one to make future generations proud,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

The pedestrian bridge was highlighted in an August 29 article from Architectural Digest showcasing the ’11 Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways Through Nature.’

Mayor Summey and North Charleston City Council members will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bridge on Wednesday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

You can watch videos of the bridge’s construction by clicking here.