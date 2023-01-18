NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston wants to hear from the community on a proposed plan to rebalance its district sizes.

City officials say the redistricting will ensure “a vote in one district has the same weight as a vote in all others,” according to an announcement shared Wednesday. It would mean city council districts reflected the actual population and demographics as compiled and submitted during the 2020 Decennial Census.

“This process of redrawing the district boundaries to reflect population shifts occurring since the last Census count is referred to as redistricting and is required by the United States Constitution, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, as amended, and other federal and state laws and regulations,” city leaders explained.

North Charleston City Council Committee of the Whole will hold a public hearing this month to receive input from the community on the proposed changes which will impact council districts.

That hearing will take place on the third floor of North Charleston City Hall on Tuesday, January 24 at 5:00 p.m. It will be streamed online for those who cannot attend in person.

You can see versions of the current city council district map by clicking here and preview the proposed citywide district map here.

People are encouraged to submit their comments online by clicking here prior to that meeting. You can also submit written comments or plans to the city clerk by emailing: fieldsc@northcharleston.org.