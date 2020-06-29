North Charleston to distribute face masks at some retail locations, hope to reach vulnerable communities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the number of positive COVID-19 cases spike across the state, the City of North Charleston is focusing on educating citizens on the importance of wearing a mask.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey held a press conference at City Hall on Monday where he said the city has not passed an ordinance that would make wearing a face mask a requirement.

Instead, he said it’s the city’s goal to educate people to wear the mask and understand the reason why.

“Not going out to fine people for not wearing them, creating issues in the community with a lack of trust between the city and those people in the community,” he said,

Rather he said the city is trying to develop more of that trust by working with citizens to make sure they have an option wear the mask and remain safe from the spread of the virus.

The city will be handing out free masks on Tuesday, June 30th from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at some retail locations to encourage people who show up without a mask to wear one before entering the store.

Those locations include:

Harris Teeter at Wescott Plantation – 9500 Dorchester Road

Walmart Super Center – 7400 Rivers Avenue

Food Lion – 7550 Dorchester Road and 4400 Dorchester Road

Food Lion – 1213 Remount Road

Walmart Super Center near the Tanger Outlets – 4920 Centre Pointe Drive

Save-A-Lot – 5060 Dorchester Road

Save-A-Lot – 4411 Durant Avenue

CARTA Super stop intersection of Rivers Ave and Cosgrove Avenue

Family Dollar – 3315 Rivers Avenue

Family Dollar – 2543 Spruill Avenue

Mayor Summey said police officers will also be riding through neighborhoods that are typically known for having a lot of child and family activity and will offer to give masks to groups that are not utilizing face coverings.

“We’re not about punishing people, we’re about making sure people are aware of what they need to do and working with them to accomplish that,” he said.

Mayor Summey said the city purchased roughly 13,000 disposable masks that they will be distributing and are in the process of locating more.

The city will also be working heavily with the Hispanic community to make sure they are aware and educated on preventative measures.

“If we are going to be serious about combatting COVID-19 in the Lowcountry, we have to continue to put our words into action and ensure that our citizens have the necessary tools to keep them and their loved ones safe,” said Mayor Summey. “We must be selfless, and all come to the agreement that the doctors and scientists at the CDC and SC DHEC are the unequivocal experts on this disease. If we want our kids and grandkids to return to school in August, if we want to return to church and bible study, if we want our spectator sports back, it’s going to take everyone doing their part. The mild inconvenience of wearing a face-covering could save a life.”