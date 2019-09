NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be an opportunity for people to hear from the North Charleston mayoral candidates.

The candidates for North Charleston mayor will meet in a forum on Saturday, September 28.

The focus will be on issues of racial equality in the community.

The forum will take place at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Life Center on Rivers Avenue at 3:00 PM.

Doors open at 2:30 PM.

News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray will moderate the event.