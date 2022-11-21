NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston is gearing up for its annual Christmas festival and parade.

Both the festival and parade will take place in North Charleston’s Park Circle community on Saturday, December 3rd.

The festival, which takes place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., will include plenty of activities for the whole family including a Ferris wheel, petting zoo, and visits with Santa Claus. About a dozen food trucks will be on hand for the event.

Organizers say you’ll find festival activities in the green spaces between Park Place South and the Park Circle traffic circle.

Gather around Park Circle for the Christmas parade beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Mixson Avenue and East Montague Avenue – it moves around the traffic circle, and then head back down East Montague Avenue.

“Visits with Santa will take place in the green space between East Montague Avenue and Buist Avenue following the parade until the end of the festival at 8:00 p.m.,” organizers said.

Admission and parking are free. Park Circle will close to vehicular traffic beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. “Carpooling, ride sharing, walking/biking are strongly encouraged as parking is limited,” leaders said.

The event will take place rain or shine.