NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston is welcoming in the holiday season with a list of festivities happening through the weekend.

Events begin with the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday night. Residents are invited to visit Park Circle from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. where Mayor Keith Summey will light the 40-foot tree. Then, guests can walk around the circle and enjoy all the light displays.

The Charleston Caroling Company will be on hand for the event. The tree lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate the season with North Charleston’s Christmas Festival taking place Saturday, Dec. 2nd from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the new Park Circle Community Center.

The event boasts a wide variety of family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, rides, food trucks, and plenty of entertainers. There will also be visits with Santa in the Park Circle Community Building Event Hall.

Festivities will culminate Saturday with the North Charleston Christmas Parade at 5:00 p.m., beginning at the intersection of Mixson Avenue and East Montague Avenue, going around Park Circle, and then heading back down East Montague Avenue.

Those attending the festival and parade are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool, or use a rideshare service. Park Circle will close to vehicular traffic at 2:00 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.

Can’t make it on Friday or Saturday? Organizers say the lights around Park Circle will be on display until New Year’s Day.