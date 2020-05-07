North Charleston to launch farm goods-only market Thursday afternoon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A scaled down version of the North Charleston Farmer’s Market is set to open on Thursday.

Only three farmer vendors will participate in the farm goods-only market which is part of the city’s phased reopening plan.

It will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. every Thursday at the Felix C. Davis Community Center in Park Circle.

Leaders say there will be no live music, no inflatables or special activities taking place at the famer’s market until further notice.

Those attending must follow social distancing guidelines. Only two customers will be allowed at each booth at a time.

Vendors will wear face masks and you are encouraged to do so as well.

Hand sanitizer will also be available.