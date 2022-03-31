NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston will open its first inclusive playground next month.

The playground, which is located in the Oak Terrace Preserve neighborhood near North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary, will welcome all children and adults to a “play experience where everyone can interact,” the city said.

Inclusive playgrounds give children of all abilities the opportunity to participate, no matter physical, cognitive, social, or emotional development and offer play options and engagement within all activities.

North Charleston city leaders said the park serves as an example of the playground which will be constructed as part of the $20 million reimaging and redevelopment of the interior of Park Circle.

“Establishing the city’s first inclusive playground is a meaningful step forward as part of our ongoing focus to bring play and activities to all,” stated North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. “We want to ensure that all children and adults enjoy an equal quality of life in North Charleston, and with play being an integral part of one’s well-being, our parks and recreation are making positive strides.”

The playground was selected as a National Demonstration Site by PlayCore’s Center for Outreach, Research, and Education. It was made possible through an initiative by GameTime and the SC Recreation and Parks Association.

Mayor Keith Summey and members of North Charleston City Council will cut a ribbon on the new playground Tuesday, April 5th at 4:00 p.m.