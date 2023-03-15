NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston city leaders will hold a town hall meeting next week focused on schools that are located within the city.

The meeting will focus on teacher pay, conditions of the schools, and the curriculum, according to councilman Jerome Heyward.

Parents, teachers, and community stakeholders are invited to the meeting which is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20 inside North Charleston Council Chambers.

Councilmembers Jerome Heyward, Mike Brown, Rhonda Jerome, Bob King, and Virginia Jamison are set to host the town hall meeting along with State representatives Marvin Pendarvis, Deon Tedder, and Wendell Gilliard.

The meeting comes as North Charleston leaders consider a plan to pull schools located within the city out of the Charleston County School District.

Mayor Keith Summey said he did not feel schools in North Charleston have been getting the attention they deserve.