NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the City of North Charleston prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, officials are asking residents for help choosing a new flag to represent the city.

The City received 160 submissions from the public and each one was reviewed to determine how well it complied with the basic principles of flag design.

Now, they are asking for your input on ten chosen designs.

Officials note that this is not a final selection, but will help in refining the design.

Below are the designs, in no particular order:

To give feedback on the designs, take this survey.