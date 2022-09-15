NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman has reason to celebrate after cashing in a big $300,000 win playing the South Carolina lottery.

“I was speechless,” the winner said. “It came right on time.”

The woman purchased the winning scratch-off ticket at the Discount Store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

The odds of winning the ‘Money Mania Extra Play’ top prize are one in one million. Two top prizes remain after this latest win.

The Discount Store received a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.