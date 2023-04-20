NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After an increase in car break-ins over the past weekend, North Charleston neighbors are stepping up precautions in the area.

There were more than 50 smash-and-grabs in North Charleston in the last week, and on Wednesday, News 2 spoke with Libby Smalls Tisdale who is working to make a difference.

“It was surprising to see that in one night movement took place so quickly and under the eyes of so many. So, it was quite shocking,” Tisdale said.

Although the recent break-ins didn’t happen in the Forest Hills neighborhood where Tisdale and her family live, she says there have been items stolen from vehicles in the past.

“It’s happened before,” Tisdale said. “But not to this magnitude. I think it was 15 vehicles that were, not broken, but the doors were apparently unlocked, so that’s how they were able to get in.”

Now, she’s hoping to prevent future thefts by bringing peace.

“Project P.E.A.C.E. is Positive Efforts Against Criminal Environment,” Tisdale said. “So, we want to keep our environment rid-free of crime.”

She started Project P.E.A.C.E. earlier this week, and her first initiative was going around her neighborhood, with the help of a North Charleston Police officer, to make sure people lock up their cars.

News 2 was there while Tisdale rode along with police using a bullhorn reminding neighbors to lock up their cars to prevent theft.

“We want everyone in the neighborhood to secure their vehicles,” Tisdale said.

Tisdale says she hopes to enact this initiative in other neighborhoods as well.