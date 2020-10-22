North Charleston woman wins $250K on lottery scratch-off ticket

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An unlucky number turned out to be extra lucky for one lottery player in North Charleston.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said on Thursday that a woman who purchased a $10 ‘Color of Money’ scratch-off ticket in North Charleston won $250,000 after matching the No. 13 to win the last top prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Happy Liquor Store on Rivers Avenue.

The happy winner, who did not wish to be identified, told lottery officials in Columbia that the win means she’s debt free.

The North Charleston player overcame odds of 1 in 675,000 to win the last top prize of $250,000 in the ($10) Color of Money game.

Happy Liquor Store in North Charleston received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.