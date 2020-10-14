North Charleston woman wins $30,000 on instant win scratch-off ticket

South Carolina Education Lottery scatch-off lottery tickets are displayed on the counter at the Exxon Station on Blossom Street Thursday, Dec. 29, 2005, in Columbia, S.C. A Charleston County man filed a lawsuit against the state lottery for fraud, claiming unethical advertising caused him to buy scratch-off lottery tickets for prizes already won by someone else. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An instant ticket scratch-off won a North Charleston woman $30,000.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery said the woman purchased a “Space Invaders” ticket for $2.00 at the Kelly Quick Stop on Rivers Ave. in North Charleston.

She needed to take a double-take at the numbers, “I got a magnifying glass,” she said. “I almost passed out,” she said as a winning $30,000 came into focus.

While the winner admits she wasn’t familiar with the 1980s SPACE INVADERS arcade game that the ticket was based on, the aliens on the ticket caught her eye.

Lottery officials said her win leaves three top prizes of $30,000 in the SPACE INVADERS instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 432,000.

Kelly Quick Stop in North Charleston received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.