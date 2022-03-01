NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations is returning this month after a two-year hiatus.

The North Charleston St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Parade will happen on Saturday, March 12 in the Old Village near Park Circle.

There will be live music at several stages, street vendors, delicious food, and fun for the whole family. It all begins with a parade on Park Place East at noon.

The parade route will proceed down East Montague Avenue through the block party location to Virginia Avenue. “The parade will feature North Charleston’s Mayor Keith Summey, Councilman Bob King, The Charleston Pipe Band, Legacy Irish Dance Academy, Riptide Roller Derby Team, Uibh Fhali Academy of Irish Dance, The Low Tide boys dance squad and many more,” organizers said.

The party, parade and parking are free to the public. Organizers encourage people to carpool or use a rideshare service due to limited parking.

The St. Paddy’s Day celebration kicks-off at noon on March 12 and runs through 6:00 p.m.