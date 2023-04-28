NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s new police chief will be sworn in during a special ceremony held Friday morning.

Greg Gomes was named chief of police earlier this month after the department’s current leader, Reggie Burgess, announced he would be retiring to focus on his mayoral run.

Gomes brings more than 25 years of law enforcement experience to the office. He began serving as assistant chief of the North Charleston Police Department in February 2020 and served in various leadership roles within the agency.

He worked as Deputy Police Chief of the Investigative Divisions from October 2016 to February 2020, and as Captain of the Office of Professional Standards and Compliance Division from June 2013 to October 2016.

“As someone who grew up in North Charleston and has dedicated my entire career to serving this city, I am truly humbled and honored to be named the next Police Chief,” Gomes said in an earlier statement.

He went on to say, “I believe in the power of community policing, and I look forward to continuing to work with the men and women of the North Charleston Police Department to build trust, foster positive relationships, and ensure the safety and well-being of all of our citizens.”

The swearing-in will take place inside North Charleston council chambers Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.