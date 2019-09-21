North Charleston’s oldest community celebrates homecoming reunion

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s oldest community is celebrating their homecoming reunion.

Current and past residents of Liberty Hill will share their history and shared experiences.

The community sits between I-26 and I-526 and was established in 1871 when fore freed slaves bought the property.

There will be seminars, workshops,and exhibits from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 21.

There will also be dinner and fellowship on Sunday, September 22 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM.

All of the events will be held at the Felix Pinckney Community Center in North Charleston.