North Charleston’s Pink Fire Truck made a visit to Roper Hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department’s Pink Fire Truck made a stop at Roper Hospital.

Employees and physicians of Roper Hospital came out and signed the fire truck in honor of a loved who has fought breast cancer.

Courtesy: Roper St. Francis Hospital

Roper St. Francis Healthcare was accredited by the National Accreditation Program of Breast Centers and their five-year survival rates exceed both state and local benchmarks.

Roper will hold a free breast and colorectal cancer screenings on Tuesday, October 22 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at the Roper St. Francis Cancer Center on the Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital campus.

Roper is proud to offer free breast and colon cancer screenings to the uninsured and underinsured.

Registration is required for all screenings.

In order to register, call 843-402-CARE.

The screenings are open to the public but you must fit into this certain medical criteria to participate:

For the breast cancer screening, you must be age 18 or order and have not had a breast exam in the last 12 months. Financial assistance will be available for mammograms for those who qualify as well as onsite scheduling.

For the colon cancer screening, you must be age 45 and older or your age must be 10 years prior to the age of a first degree relative having colorectal cancer. For example, if your mother had colorectal cancer at age 45 you would need a screening at age 35.

The Pink Fire Truck will make its next stops at the following facilities from noon until 2:00 PM.