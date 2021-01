NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston says their annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival will not take place this year.

The popular event happens each March in Park Circle but was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

It joins a growing list of event cancellations this spring, including the Cooper River Bridge Run, Southeastern Wildlife Expo, and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah.