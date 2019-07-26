“Not recommended for swimming” – High levels of bacteria reported in some local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Planning a trip on the water this weekend? You may want to consider an alternative.

Charleston Waterkeeper reports high levels of bacteria at 11 of 12 sites tested with particularly high levels at 2 sites – upper Shem Creek and the Ashley River at Brittlebank Park.

They say swimming and other water-based recreational activities are not recommended in either of those sites as well as the Wappoo Cut, James Island Creek, the Harbor near Sunrise Park, Battery Beach, upper Hobcaw Creek, lower Shem Creek, or the Cove.

Charleston Waterkeeper is currently unable to rest three of their regular sites, so water quality updates are not available for the lower Ashley River, the Charleston Harbor by the Yorktown, or lower Hobcaw Creek.

But it’s not all bad news – the beaches look to be clear and ready for swimming. The Folly River landing site was the 1 out of 12 that had lower levels of bacteria and SC DHEC’s new tri-county beach results all came back in the green.

DHEC also reports good levels at all Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Seabrook and Kiawah Island beaches.