MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – From the streets of Sierra Leone, to the Carolina coast.

Charleston Battery forward Augustine Williams is motivated to make a name for himself.

“When I moved here, you have people telling you it’s impossible. And I think that’s where the passion came from in me wanting to make something off of it,” Battery forward Augustine Williams said.

Perceived as shy, Williams play has spoke volumes this season.

“When you have guys like Conor [Casey] who once played the same position I’m playing. It makes my job easier because he can help in a way that’s a little bit different than helping a defender,” said Williams.

Leading the club in goals scored. What is Augi’s career goal?

“Just keep going higher whether it’s MLS, Europe.”

From a small country with big ambitions, Augi Williams is continuing to prove the doubters wrong.

“When you hear people say, it’s impossible, you get to ask yourself, why is it impossible? Like what’s so impossible about it if I put in the work and dedicated to the craft why can’t I make it?”

Proud to represent his country on the world stage.

Augi has made it in the world’s game.