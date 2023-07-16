Credit: Trident Medical Center

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Trauma nurses at Trident Medical Center jumped to action when they heard baby ducks in a sewer drain Sunday morning.

According to Trident Medical Center, trauma nurses Lauren Thompson and Britney Ward were walking outside the hospital by a storm drain when they heard ducklings in distress.

Four ducklings had fallen through the storm drain gate and were separated from their mother.

Members of Hanahan Fire Department and Trident Medical Nurses removed the grate and lowered Nurse Thompson into the drain.

Thompson says she crawled more than 100 feet through the dirty and wet drain to herd the four ducklings toward the rescue team.

All four ducklings were rescued and reunited with their mother.