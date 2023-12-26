NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – End your holiday festivities with a visit to see a classic performance.

The “Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet” performs on Dec. 26 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The performance is set to begin at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online here.

The Nutcracker is on its 30th Anniversary tour and features “larger-than-life puppets,” acrobatics, and intricate costumes.

The cast is made up of an international group with stars of Ukraine ballet performing.

North Charleston Performing Arts Center is located at 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.