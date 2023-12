CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a small craft advisory for areas outside the Charleston Harbor in South Carolina and Georgia beginning between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Dec. 6.

The advisory will run until Wednesday night.

A small craft advisory is issued when winds have reached dangerous speeds.

The NWS warns that inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating the waters under the advisory, especially if they are in smaller vessels.