CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two tornadoes touched down in southeast South Carolina as Tropical Storm Idalia approached the state on Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters say the tornadoes spun up within outer rain bands of then-Hurricane Idalia.

The first confirmed tornado – an EF-0 – touched down in Goose Creek near the intersection of Camelot Drive and S. Goose Creek Boulevard (US 52) around 12:22 p.m. with estimated peak winds of 75 mph.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Charleston say the tornado traveled about 0.03 miles and had a width of about 50 yards.

While the tornado’s touchdown was brief, it lifted a vehicle off the roadway and flipped it. The driver suffered only minor injuries, but the vehicle was heavily damaged. A video was used to confirm the tornado.

Another EF-0 tornado was confirmed in North Mount Pleasant around 3:30 p.m. with estimated peak winds of 85 mph. The tornado traveled about 2.74 miles and had a width of 100 yards.

National Weather Service forecasters say the tornado began just south of Highway 17 in the Whitehall Terrace neighborhood. It caused some minor damage to at least one home and uprooted several trees.

“The tornado then crossed Highway 17, where it was presumed to have periodically touched the ground as it crossed over the Wando High School area, causing no discernible damage. As the tornado continued northward into the Carolina Park Community, it caused generally minor damage, snapping some trees and limbs, lifting one porta potty and pushing one car into a tree,” said NWS forecasters.

Residents in the Carolina Park community told News 2 on Wednesday that they saw debris from the tornado – including the portable toilet that one neighbor said was tossed from a nearby construction site and slammed into a parked SUV.

The tornado then crossed into the northeastern portion of Park West where there was more concentrated damage. It snapped and uprooted several trees before dissipating near the marsh and Wando River. No injuries were reported.

A likely tornado was also reported in the Fort Johnson area of Charleston County. Forecasters are conducting surveys of all reported tornadoes and a final review of data is forthcoming.