SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Oak Road Brewery announced its last day open will be Dec. 31 in Summerville.

Oak Road Brewery has been open since 2015 with the mission of providing a space for all community members to come together and have the option to enjoy craft beer.

Owners of the establishment are inviting all members of the community to come to a “Thanks for the Memories” party on Dec. 31 at Oak Road Brewery.

Patrons are asked to send a photo of their favorite memory at Oak Road before the party to ksawyer@oakroadbrewery.com. The photos will be displayed in a slide show during the “Thanks for the Memories” party.

In a Facebook statement released by brewery owners Ben Bankey, Brian Cox, and Erin Cox, closure is unavoidable. Still, the owners also ensured they were looking for new ways to continue to serve the community.

