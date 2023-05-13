IRMO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Oceanside Collegiate girls’ soccer team is no stranger to Irmo or the state championships.

Coming into the year, the Landsharks had won back-to-back 3A titles.

They made it three in a row on Saturday, this time winning state in 2A.

Landsharks upended Christ Church 3-1, with all three goals coming in the second half.

Shortly after the girls claimed state, the OCA boys followed suit.

Oceanside were ranked first in the entire nation during the regular season.

They finished first in 2A blanking Gray Collegiate 2-0.

In SCISA, the Pinewood Prep boys and girls both won state in soccer as well.

The boys outlasting Oakbrook Prep in overtime, 2-1.

The girls matching, winning 2-1 in overtime as well against rival Porter-Gaud.