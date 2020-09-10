OCSO: Church damaged in attempted break in

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday requested the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of damaging a church during an attempted break in.

According to OCSO, members of New Galilee Christian Church on Coach Road called investigators on August 26, after discovering several church windows shattered and a parking sign torn out of the ground.



Via OCSO

Surveillance footage revealed a shirtless white male attempting to break into the facility, before shattering the driver’s side window of the church van, and falling asleep in the van.

The man is seen multiple times between 8:10 p.m. and 8:14 p.m. on August 25.

Damages are estimated to exceed $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550.