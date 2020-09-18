OCSO hosting back-to-school supply giveaways

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Saturday will host two back-to-school supply giveaways for Orangeburg County residents.

The drive-thru events will be at different locations throughout Orangeburg County, to ensure community-wide access.

The first event is being held at Hunter-Kinard Tyler Middle/High School from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The second event is being held at the Piggly Wiggly at 2526 Old Edisto Drive from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Masks are required at both locations.

Children must be present, and supplies are first come, first served.