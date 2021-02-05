OCSO investigating attempted kidnapping

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened on Thursday.

According to the report, a 10-year-old girl was playing outside her grandparents’ house around 8:00 p.m. Thursday when a man approached her.

The suspect was described as an old white man wearing an orange hat and driving a red or maroon minivan.

The girl said that the man drove up, got out of his car, and “was crouched over while walking through the yard and attempting to approach her from behind.”

She ran into the house and her grandmother called 911. The man sped away.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the van.