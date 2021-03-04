OCSO: Man arrested after taking over woman’s home, causing $30K in damages

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of Kristion Keller (21) on charges of malicious injury to personal property in excess of $10,000.

Over a period of weeks in 2020, Keller and his wife far overstayed their welcome at a former friend’s house. The victim was under the impression that they would just be stopping by, but they refused to leave when asked.

Keller went so far as to “hang sheets of plastic dividing the house between the Kellers and the victim and her boyfriend.”

The victim became so distraught with the living condition in her own home that she left to stay with relatives while she tried to get Keller out of her home.

While staying with the relative, Keller contacted the victim multiple times demanding she pay for repairs or face legal action.

The victim finally filed for an eviction, and the parties were due to appear in court on November 23, 2020.

On November 22, 2020, the victim saw on social media that Keller and his wife had “moved to Myrtle Beach.”

She returned to her home and found the front door wide open and extensive damage to every room in the house.

The victim called OCSO and the responding officer detailed the following in his report:

“There were holes in the walls, water on the floors, urine and human feces was spread on the floors, walls, and ceilings of the residence. The vanity and drawers were in the shower and bath tub sitting in water. The kitchen appliances were all damaged in the kitchen area… The wires to the air condition unit were torn from the wall as well as food placed inside the unit and wall area… The beds in the residence were soiled with different liquids.”

Further details listed on the affidavit indicate that Keller broke all of the windows in the home and smeared feces in the carpet.

Months later, Keller was arrested.

His bond was set Thursday at $25,000. He was ordered not to leave the state or have contact with the victim.