ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of Michael Blade Hoover (26) or Neeses on second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the arrest warrant, the offenses occurred in December of 2020 with a 13-year-old victim.

Hoover’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.