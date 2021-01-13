OCSO releases photo of tattoo in hopes of identifying victim found in freezer

ORGANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Wednesday appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a body found in a freezer.

The body was found January 3 by a group of teens exploring a “haunted house” on Woodview Circle.

OCSO said that the victim is male and was wearing “size 34 PacSun blue denim stacked skinny jeans, [a] short sleeve t-shirt, and a brown [Gucci] belt.”

The victim also had a distinct tattoo on his right shoulder, which appears to be a rising sun over a man’s face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO.