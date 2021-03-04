OCSO searching for man accused of hitting woman in head with large rock

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for Tanarious Dash (20) on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

According to OCSO, Dash chased the victim and pushed her down on the porch of a residence. He also “used a large rock to strike [the victim] in the head, sending her to multiple medical facilities to be treated for serious injuries.”

She was left with a four-inch laceration to her face.

The incident happened February 16, when a person driving by noticed the victim being pushed down. When the driver turned around to help, Dash fled.

The victim identified herself as the mother of Dash’s child. She was taken to the Regional Medical Center, then a trauma hospital.

Anyone with information on Dash is asked to contact OSCO at (803) 534-3550