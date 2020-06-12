OCSO searching for missing woman

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for Keila Caldwell (26) of Orangeburg.

Caldwell left her home around 6:00 p.m. Thursday and subsequently called her parents making concerning statements, indicating she may harm herself, according to OCSO.

She is about 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, jeans, and black sandals. When she left, she was driving a “late model silver Hyundai Elantra” license plate number NG35451.

OCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at (803) 534-3550.