OCSO: man accused of randomly punching women in custody

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Christopher Lucas (37), who is accused of randomly striking women around the Orangeburg area.

According to a June 12 report, a victim was at a laundromat when a man that she did not know “walked up to her and punched her in the face.” The responding officer observed “a small laceration under the left eye of the victim along with her eye being swollen shut.”

This week, two women reported separate similar incidents at a Shell Station/Bojangles in the area.

One of the women identified Lucas by his photo, and the other victims provided matching descriptions.

OCSO currently has three warrants out on Lucas for assault and battery. A bond hearing is expected to take place on Saturday. OCSO says that they will ask the court for the highest possible bond.

Anyone else who has been victimized by Lucas is asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3350.