CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly a dozen women leaders from eight industries across South Carolina will hold a discussion on their careers, challenges they faced, and ideas for career growth.

News 2 Today anchor Octavia Mitchell will be one of the emcees for the YWCA Greater Charleston ‘What Women Bring’ event on Thursday, October 27.

Organizers said the event is open for people of every gender who “believe that having more women in leadership is important to all of us.”

The event will take place at the Conference Center at Trident Technical College beginning at 11:00 a.m.

