October 13th declared Quintin Washington Day in the City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry journalist is being honored for his commitment to providing information to the citizens of Charleston through his one-on-one interviews with community leaders and lawmakers.

By proclamation, October 13th was declared Quintin Washington Day in the City of Charleston.

Washington is a Charleston native and graduate of Burke High School where he worked as a reporter and editor for the school’s weekly newscast.

He also spent time as a news intern and production assistant for local television stations, including News 2.

In the proclamation, signed by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, it mentions how Washington created and organized a town hall meeting to end poverty and homelessness in 2007 and has produced hundreds of one-on-one interviews on his YouTube channel, called Quintin’s Close-Ups.

Washington is a one-man-band when it comes to filming, editing and fronting these interviews with prominent Charlestonians. They have received thousands of views online and he’s earned recognition from political leaders including State Rep. Wendell Gillard and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham.