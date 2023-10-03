CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and a local non-profit are teaming up to discuss domestic violence awareness month. Multiple events are being held this month like a press conference on Tuesday morning at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Community leaders said almost everyone knows someone who has experienced domestic violence. Now, organizers from ‘My Sisters House’ and MUSC are gathering to talk about how they can help victims.

Also happening Tuesday, state leaders will host their annual silent witness ceremony in Columbia. This event is set to recognize the women and men who died as a result of domestic violence in 2022

One in three women and one in four men experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

The CEO of My Sister’s House, Tosha Connors, said that it is important for members of the community to be aware of the signs of domestic violence, including things like a sudden change in mood. Connors said domestic violence can go beyond physical violence.

“We also know that financial abuse is the most common co-occurring form of abuse and that’s something that’s really hidden so you may not be able to see that. The same with psychological and emotional abuse we talk a lot about gaslighting, so somebody’s words and actions don’t match up right. These are instances and avenues where someone may be experiencing a toxic abuse relationship,” said Connors.

My Sister’s House and MUSC will have a series of events throughout the month, including a town hall on Thursday and a 5k run or walk next week.

