Officer donates organs in final act of service to community

North Charleston, SC – Nick Mahieu’s final act of service was giving the gift of life.

Wednesday at Trident Medical Center, more than 50 law enforcement officers from around the Lowcountry and friends and family of Nick lined the halls of the hospital to show their respects and to support his decision to donate his organs so that others may live.

Mahieu was well-known in law enforcement having served with the Goose Creek and Mount Pleasant Police Departments as well as the Charleston Aviation Authority.

Through Nick donation, others will celebrate the chance for a new life. According to Sharing Hope South Carolina more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for life-saving transplants.

Twenty-two of those will die today before receiving one. Learn more about how you can be an organ donor atwww.sharinghopesc.org