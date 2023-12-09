MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department has identified Patrolman First Class Adam Blankenship as the officer struck by a vehicle last night.

“We ask the public to continue to keep him, his family and the agency in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to work towards recovery,” said Sergeant Ashley Croy of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Blankenship was hit around 6 p.m. after a traffic stop on Hungry Neck Blvd and Venning Road Friday night, which turned into a foot pursuit between officers and a suspect.

During the foot pursuit, Blankenship was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized. He has been with the agency since March 2022.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for more updates.