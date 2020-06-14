Charleston PD investigating after shots were fired at King Street restaurant on Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on King Street in the middle of the day Sunday.

Officers responded to CO restaurant just after 11:00 a.m. in reference to shots fired in the area.

Once at the scene, an officer said they were flagged down by numerous citizens who stated a subject in a vehicle fired multiple shots at the restaurant’s front glass and then sped away.

Photos revealed at least three large bullet holes in the shattered window.

A spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not related to the recent protests or riot and said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty Charleston Police Department detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.