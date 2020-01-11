Officers respond to domestic violence situation in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers responded to a domestic assault in Charleston.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 11 on 124 Gordon Street at around 6:37 AM.

While officers were on scene, the suspect, David B. Thomas, 28, released his pit bull on the officers which led to the dog being shot.

Thomas was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery – 1st Degree and ill will treatment to animals.

The dog is currently being treated at a local veterinarian hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Thomas was held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.