Officers respond to evening shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston officers responded to an evening shooting at a local Waffle House.

They arrived at the parking lot of the Waffle House at 6907 Dorchester Road in reference to the shooting but did not locate any victims or suspects.

A short time later, two people presented themselves for treatment at a local express care facility.

The two individuals, a 16-year-old juvenile and a 15-year-old were transported to MUSC for treatment.

Officers say there is no available suspect description or additional information to provide at this time.