Officers search for suspect in connection to Dollar General armed robbery incident

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Kingstree Police Department were dispatched to the Dollar General on North Longstreet Street in reference to an armed robbery.

The incident report stated that while officers were en route to the call, Williamsburg Central Dispatch advised that the suspect fled the scene going towards the railroad tracks.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who advised that a black male came into the store wearing an orange face mask, dark blue sweatshirt, black pants, white and black flip flops, and a backpack while pointing a gun at the manager and victim.

The suspect ordered the employees to open the cash register, but after several attempts, the victim was unsuccessful and was struck in the head with the back of the pistol causing a laceration. The report stated that another employee was able to get the register open and the suspect was able to flee with $260.

If anyone has any information please contact Lt. Ruby Brockenberry/ Inv. Clarkton White at the Kingstree Police Department at 843-355-5435.