Officials advise Mt. Pleasant residents, businesses to exercise caution during Hurricane Dorian storm surge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Emergency Operations Center advises residents and businesses to exercise caution as rain and storm surge impacts from Hurricane Dorian are expected to continue to increase in intensity.

Emergency responders are carefully monitoring wind speeds and making decisions to maintain readiness and capability to respond to emergency situations, according to officials.

PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGES

Shelter-in-Place during the storm and do not underestimate the force and power of water – Turn Around Don’t Drown®

Mount Pleasant Emergency Info Line is (843) 884-8517

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Business Offices will be closed until September 9. MPW Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

Emergency calls to 9-1-1 should be reserved to save a life, report a crime or report a fire:

Call 9-1-1 to save a life, stop a crime or report a fire.

DO NOT call 9-1-1 if you have water in your home unless your life is in danger.

DO NOT call 9-1-1 to report that your power is out, report the outage to your utility company

Dominion Energy SC Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Power Outage: 1-888-333-4465

Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083