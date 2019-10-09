Officials: Amazon delivery van struck by train in Ladson; driver hospitalized

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – At around 11:00 a.m., deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car versus train collision on Black Bottom Road near Koester Road.

The driver of an Amazon delivery van proceeded through a railroad crossing after hearing the train’s horn but not noticing the train on his right after only looking to his left, according to Public Information Officer Roger Antonio.

The train collided with the van’s passenger side and forced the vehicle approximately 50 feet down the track, into a ditch. The driver was able to exit the van with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was transported to a hospital by EMS. The railroad crossing is not equipped with crossing arms.